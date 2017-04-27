PUMA Reveals EvoPOWER Derby Fever Boots For Giroud

Arsenal’s French forward Olivier Giroud will be prepared to face North London Derby foe Tottenham Hotspur this weekend in a new pair of evoPOWER Derby Fever cleats from PUMA. Giroud and the Gunners will be looking to play spoiler to Spurs’ title chances while Arsenal aims for a Champions League spot in this important Premier League tilt.

The latest entry into the Derby Fever series, Giroud’s evoPOWER cleats are white in red, Arsenal’s colors, and have the same physical attributes as a normal evoPOWER pair. North London Derby in red text is placed under the white laces near the toe area. The tongue and heel straps are both red with white applications.

A two toned red/redcurrant design as the heel counter serves as the backdrop for the solid red PUMA marks seen only on the outer visible half of the boot. The Derby Fever logo is seen on the outside of the boot, with Arsenal’s famous cannon placed on the inside area.

Like the other profile players wearing their exclusive Derby Fever cleats Giroud will wear these PUMA boots for one match only. The target man’s contributed nine goals on the campaign, and will look to reach double digits on Sunday in this important match.

