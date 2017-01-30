PUMA Reveals Derby Fever Cleats ahead of Chelsea v Arsenal

Chelsea and Arsenal will clash next Saturday in a game that could define the future of the 2016/17 Premier League, and PUMA has revealed special cleats for Hector Bellerin and Cesc Fabregas to wear at Stamford Bridge. This is not the first time PUMA launches Derby Fever boots, as we have seen similar moves with Arsenal’s Santi Cazorla and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann.

Hector Bellerin is regarded as one of the most promising players in the Premier League and the Spanish National Team, showcasing incredible speed and an attacking aptitude that are perfect fit for a right back. His evoSPEED shoes will be painted in red and white, adorned with references to the Gunner history to further inspire him in such a significant game.

Cesc Fabregas, former Arsenal captain, has a battle of his own: defend his new colors against his previous house. As a midfield maestro, he wears the PUMA evoTOUCH boots, which have been received a blue and white treatment with Chelsea elements that remind fans that he’ll defend Stamford Bridge with passion.

What do you think about these boots? Which ones you like the most?