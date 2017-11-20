PUMA One Atomic Blue Colorway Revealed

Today, PUMA Football revealed the latest colorup for the PUMA One boots, featuring an Atomic Blue with White and Safety Yellow applications. The likes of Sergio Agüero and Hector Bellerín will lace up in this eye-catching colorway.

The PUMA ONE 17.1 boots were engineered with fit, speed and feel in mind, offering a complete experience for soccer players. Super soft, thin calfskin leather provides one of the softest touches on the ball, giving you the ultimate feel and control.

An evoKNIT sock creates a snug fit around your ankle, keeping you locked in all game long.

