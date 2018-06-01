PUMA Launches Illuminate Pack

PUMA Football has launched their Illuminate Pack for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with the FUTURE 2.1 and the debuting ONE 1 silos. The iridescent teal and grey colorway is inspired by the pulse of energy that surges through the minds of players when they get the ball and create moments of brilliance.

The updated FUTURE boot retains NETFIT technology, and is a follow-up to the FUTURE 18.1 silo, which allowed players to have a completely customizable lacing system.

The NETFIT has been revamped to have a softer and stretchier textile membrane upper, the evoKNIT sock has added comfort and conforms even better to the player’s feet. Expect players like France’s Antoine Greizmann to wreak havoc with the softer touch and now larger toe box and bigger strike area in Russia.

Players like Germany’s Marco Reus will also have the added advantage of the FUTURE’s RAPIDAGILITY outsole, which has a mix of conical and bladed studs designed to bring the best results in stability and traction. The FUTURE is made for those instinctive and creative players, who can change the game on a quick turn.

Joining the FUTURE 2.1 is the reconstructed ONE 1, which has taken cues from the FUTURE yet retained their core features, like the K-Leather upper, which is now even softer.

The toebox and striking area has been enlarged, and is very soft to the touch with 3D dots underneath the leather upper, for an enhanced feel. The evoKNIT has merged with the FUSEFIT technology on the sock, allowing for more lacing options, inspired by the FUTURE.

Strikers like France’s Oliver Giroud are also given the lethal RAPIDSPRINT outsole, updated to be lighter than before. The stud configuration has been combined with an external heel counter, and is crafted for agile players who can accelerate quickly.

Expect players like Uruguay’s Diego Godin to go all out in Russia with the advanced ONE 1 Leather boots.

The PUMA Illuminate Pack FUTURE 2.1 NETFIT and ONE 1 Leather boots are available now at World Soccer Shop.