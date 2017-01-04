PUMA Launch The evoPOWER Vigor Camo Cleats

The next generation of power has arrived. PUMA revealed the evoPOWER Vigor, a new step in the evolution of one of their elite soccer silos which made some small but significant changes to the construction in the search of authentic power and comfort.



The biggest update is the disappearance of the tongue, replaced by a spandex sock connected to the stretchable Adaplite upper for comfortable fit. Accufoam is still present, but now in the form of small 3D dots inside and outside the upper for kicking accuracy and power.

Barefoot kicking feel is provided by a Gradual Stability Frame outsole, which bends to mimic the natural movement of the feet when kicking a ball. A combination of conical and bladed studs bring stability and acceleration to the mix in order to complete the new iteration of the evoPOWER boots.

The stunning Camo launch colorway combines white, grey and lime green in a striking design inspired by the impeccably painted soccer pitch lines and turf patterns created by perfectionist groundskeepers around the world. These new cleats will be worn by the likes of Olivier Giroud and Mario Balotelli.

The all new evoPOWER Vigor Camo is available at World Soccer Shop.