PUMA Future Grizi Edition Revealed

Following the launch of the new Future silo, PUMA Football has released its first signature edition for Antoine Griezmann. The boots’ eye-catching design was a team effort between PUMA and Griezmann, who met at the French striker’s house in the city of Màcon. The custom camo is inspired by the silhouettes of his home, while the wild cat eyes on the front represent his hunter-like approach on the pitch.







The redesigned Antoine Griezmann logo is printed on the sock, featuring his initials with a hidden seven for his preferred number. The heel counter presents the numerous nicknames associated with Griezmann during his career: Grizou, Tonie, Toinou, Le Petit Diable, El Principito and Grizi (his personal favorite).







The PUMA Future 18.1 boots feature the revolutionary NETFIT lacing system, which allows for a fully personalized fit. An evoKNIT sock creates a snug fit around your ankle, keeping you locked in all game long, while the lightweight soleplate features an unique stud configuration engineered for full-speed traction.







Alongside the boots, a full clothing collection was also unveiled, featuring the previously mentioned camo design on jackets, t-shirts, caps and pants. Griezmann will debut the PUMA Future Grizi boots with Atletico Madrid this weekend.







