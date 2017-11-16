PUMA Future Boots Revealed

PUMA Football has unveiled its newest soccer silo, PUMA Future. The new boots feature the revolutionary NETFIT lacing system, which allows for a fully personalized fit. These are the first elite soccer cleats with the NETFIT technology, a successful feature that has already captivated indoor players.







An evoKNIT sock creates a snug fit around your ankle, keeping you locked in all game long, while the lightweight soleplate features an unique stud configuration engineered for full-speed traction. The first ever PUMA Future Black/Fizzy Yellow colorway will be debuted by Antoine Griezmann when Atletico Madrid face Real Madrid in their first city derby of this season.







Shop for the PUMA Future boots at World Soccer Shop, available on November 22nd.