PUMA Future 18.1 “Texture” Boots Launched

The third colorway of PUMA Football’s new Future silo series has launched, with the insane “Texture” graphic taking over. Outfitted with PUMA’s NETFIT lacing system and evoKNIT technology, the Future boots come with a truly personalized fit.

The “Texture” colorway features a light gray, black and blaze orange boot, with a crazy spotted graphic over a synthetic upper with textured bumpy grooves, reaching all the way down to the soleplate at the bottom. Black and white stripes are seen on the laces over an orange sock layer, and a graphic geometric pattern is overlayed over the orange FormStripe.

In a bright orange, the soleplate has a black spotted graphic displayed over it. The Pebax material on the plate gives the boot a lightweight and flexible feel, with the hybrid stud setup offering good traction for players on the move.

The back of the boots have the bright orange evoKNIT sockliner feature black Future wordmarks. The heels have large PUMA Powercats.

The PUMA Future 18.1 “Texture” boots is available now at World Soccer Shop.