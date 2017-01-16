PUMA Fully Launch the evoPOWER Vigor 1 Cleats

Following the tease of a new generation with the evoPOWER Vigor Camo shoes, PUMA have officially launched the latest evolution of their power silo. The PUMA evoPOWER Vigor 1 cleats take power to the next level.

The revolutionary design was crafted around precision and power. The Vigor 1 is the first cleat in the POWER series to feature an elastic spandex sock construction, made to increase the shoe’s comfort and barefoot kicking feeling. PUMA has implemented PU foam dots on the upper, strategically placed to optimize the shooting precision; Adap-Lite material comes into play with a new structure that provides support and free movement.

GripTex technology enhances ball control, and the micro-fiber material on the upper flows naturally with the foot movement in order to provide extra power and precision when shooting.

“For design, we have looked very closely at our star players in action. We studied the way Olivier Giroud puts all his strength into a shot and how (Mario) Balotelli shoots the ball hard against the ropes,” said Matthias Mecking, PUMA’s General Manager for Team Sport. “We looked at how the body moves in touch and how we could lift the materials used in the shoe to a higher level so that we could provide even more impact when fired.”

The soleplate is the same from the last evoPOWER generation, as player feedback indicated that the combination of blades and conical studs truly accomplish PUMA’s goals on the distribution of forces when running and shooting.

The shocking debut look for the evoPOWER Vigor 1 exudes power with its bright green, yellow and black combination. The PU foam dots not only indicate that it is an elite level performance shoe, but also create an eye-catching graphic pattern on top of the shoe. The design is completed with the addition of the PUMA formstripe and evoPOWER branding in black.

“I’ve been playing for a while on the evoPOWER shoes, and the new evoPOWER 1 Vigor really hits a whole new level. It’s incredibly tasty and the foam dots on the shoe are really a gamechanger, ” declared Olivier Giroud, PUMA star player at Arsenal FC and the French National Team. “I am thrilled to make a difference on the field and this striking green shoes will certainly help me. Let’s say that the bar is now officially set a lot higher.”

PUMA evoPOWER Vigor 1 cleats are available at World Soccer Shop.