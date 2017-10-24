PUMA evoPOWER Vigor 3D 1 Released

PUMA Football revealed the new evolution of the evoPOWER Vigor silo, featuring a rework on the upper and an eye-catching ‘Blue Depths’ launch colorway. The new evoPOWER Vigor 3D boots were engineered with power and accuracy in mind.

The entire upper makes good use of AccuFoam 3D dots for kicking accuracy outside and comfort inside. The Spandex sock with stretchable Adaplite upper delivers lock-down fit while the Gradual Stability Frame outsole creates a barefoot kicking feel. Strategically placed conical and bladed studs enhance traction on firm ground.







The PUMA evoPOWER Vigor 3D 1 is available at World Soccer Shop.