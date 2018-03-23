Pulisic Explains Finer Points of Soccer to Usain Bolt

Christian Pulisic and his Borussia Dortmund teammates were helping Usain Bolt quickly pick up the finer points of the game while the Jamaican sprinter was in Germany on a special 2-day trial.

“It was a great experience to train and be part of the Borussia Dortmund team, everyone was so welcoming that I felt like I was home. Being able to receive professional advice, great training tips and play with some of the best players made it even more special,” said Usain Bolt.

“Borussia Dortmund is a top international club known for developing some of the best young talent in the world, and I will use everything I learned to improve myself. Be sure that this is just the beginning of my football journey.”

Puma arranged the special trial between one of their top sponsored European teams and top sponsored athletes.

Shop for Puma Soccer Cleats at World Soccer Shop