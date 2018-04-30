PSV Eindhoven 2018/19 Away Jersey Unveiled

Eredivisie champions PSV Eindhoven have unveiled their 2018/19 away jersey, courtesy of Umbro. The Boeren (Peasants or Farmers) debuted their change jerseys in league play Sunday at ADO Den Haag.

PSV’s away jerseys are inspired by the 1987-88 club that won a treble, with an Eredivisie title, KNVB Cup and European Cup. Clad in white and light blue, the jersey has a rounded light blue v-neck collar with white trim on top. The back of the shirt has the 25-05-88 Stuttgart, the date and location of PSV’s European Cup triumph over Benfica, with 88 and Stuttgart in gold accents.

The sleeves are a solid white with light blue cuffs, and white Umbro diamond trim. On the left sleeve is a nod to the original founders and sponsor of the club, Phillips. The front of the jersey has a retro-inspired light blue graphic pattern. The full kit has white shorts and socks with light blue trim, with light blue stripe on the hem at the back of the shorts. energiedirect.nl is the shirt sponsor.

