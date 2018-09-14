PSG X Jordan presented by World Soccer Shop and Black Arrow FC

September 14, 2018

PSG X Jordan presented by World Soccer Shop and Black Arrow FC
World Soccer Shop & Black Arrow FC are proud to present the limited edition co-lab from PSG & Jordan. Two icons are brought together in this shoot by Kola Shobo, featuring The Oakland Crew: Koran Street, Tree Thomas, Kevin Allen and Selena DS.

PSG X Jordan presented by World Soccer Shop and Black Arrow FC

 

Soccer in Paris is often born in the banlieues, akin to the streets in America the gave birth to culture of hoops. Black Arrow unites the diaspora through the beautiful game; the Bay Area artists come together to pay homage to the brothers and sisters from France who have been carrying the torch.

 

PSG X Jordan presented by World Soccer Shop and Black Arrow FC
PSG X Jordan presented by World Soccer Shop and Black Arrow FC

 

“Our story doesn’t end with the pain, although it often starts there”

 

PSG X Jordan presented by World Soccer Shop and Black Arrow FC

PSG X Jordan presented by World Soccer Shop and Black Arrow FC

PSG X Jordan presented by World Soccer Shop and Black Arrow FC

 

PSG X Jordan presented by World Soccer Shop and Black Arrow FC

PSG X Jordan presented by World Soccer Shop and Black Arrow FC

PSG X Jordan presented by World Soccer Shop and Black Arrow FC

 

“We ask you to recognize not just our perseverance, but the spirit in which we persevere”

 

PSG X Jordan presented by World Soccer Shop and Black Arrow FC

 

Shop the PSG X Jordan Collection at World Soccer Shop.

