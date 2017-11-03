Premier League USA Supporter Groups Series: MCFC New Orleans

There’s no denying that international soccer has grown considerably in the U.S. in recent years, resulting in some supporter groups being born in American soil. Soccer365 will showcase some supporter groups from Premier League clubs. Today, we take a look at MCFC New Orleans.

Premier League team: Manchester City FC.

Supporter Group Name: MCFC New Orleans.

City/State: New Orleans, LA.

Year Founded: 2013.

Founded by: Jeremy Smith.

Number of Members: 34.

Group traditions: Meeting at Finn McCool’s Irish Pub for every City match.

Meet-up locations: Finn McCool’s Irish Pub, 3701 Banks St, New Orleans, LA.

Most memorable moment for your supporter group: Gifted a supporters plaque by City legends Paul Dickov and Mike Summerbee.

MCFC New Orleans on Social Media:

Twitter: twitter.com/mcfc_nola

Facebook Page: facebook.com/mcfcnola

Are you part of a Premier League Supporter Group and would like to see it featured here? Leave a comment below or contact Soccer365 in Twitter!

