Premier League USA Supporter Groups Series: Fresno Irons

There’s no denying that international soccer has grown considerably in the U.S. in recent years, resulting in some supporter groups being born in American soil. Soccer365 will showcase some supporter groups from Premier League clubs. Today, we take a look at Fresno Irons.

Premier League team: West Ham United.

Supporter Group Name: Fresno Irons.

City/State: Fresno, CA.

Year Founded: 2015.

Founded by: Kyle Thornton, Steve Etcheverry & Jesse Gibson.

Number of Members: 20.

Group traditions: We are the best Supporter Group in Fresno of course! What sets us apart is we are proud to say that Former West Ham Goal Keeper and FA Cup Champion, Jim Standen, is a part of our group. He has come to multiple games to watch with us.

Meet-up locations: Full Circle Brewing Co. in Fresno CA 620 F Street 93706.

Most memorable moment for your supporter group: Our 2016 trip to Seattle! We went to watch our mighty Hammers take on the Seattle Sounders.

Fresno Irons on Social Media:

Twitter: twitter.com/fresnoirons

Facebook: facebook.com/fresnoirons

Instagram: instagram.com/fresnoirons

Additional comments: Come Join us! We accept all, good beer, good fun, good people and the greatest club in the world West Ham United. Fortunes always hiding! One day we will bloody find it!



“If you’re not one of us you’ll never understand.”

