Premier League USA Supporter Groups Series: Chelsea Chicago

There’s no denying that international soccer has grown considerably in the U.S. in recent years, resulting in some supporter groups being born in American soil. Soccer365 will showcase some supporter groups from Premier League clubs. Today, we take a look at Chelsea Chicago.

Premier League team: Chelsea FC.

Supporter Group Name: Chelsea Chicago.

City/State: Chicago, IL.

Year Founded: 2007.

Founded by: More than a handful of really great people.

Number of Members: Hundreds + anyone who wants to join us for a game!

Group traditions: Knowing and singing our club songs. Chelsea stickers. Banners hanging at Stamford Bridge. Contributing to We Are The Shed atmosphere movement. Catchy nicknames. Friends w/ former players and staff. Ability to order match tickets for members.

Meet-up locations: The Graystone Tavern.

Most memorable moment for your supporter group: Summer trips to Ann Arbor, Charlotte, Milwaukee and everywhere else; B* Team London; Munich; 6-0; Gerrard slipping; 8-0 vs Wigan; 5-1 at Wembley – too many to count.

Chelsea Chicago on Social Media:

Twitter: twitter.com/chelsea_chicago

Facebook: facebook.com/chelseachicago

Instagram: instagram.com/chelsea_chicago

Website: www.chelseachicago.com/

Additional comments: Our group is much more than the 90 minutes between kickoff and the final whistle. We embrace anyone that supports the club, lives with a carefree attitude, and learns more about the history and culture of the club and its supporters.

