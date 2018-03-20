Portugal 2018 World Cup Jerseys Revealed

The Portugal 2018 World Cup home and away jerseys from Nike were unveiled today. The home jersey is the classic deep red with limited green detailing while the away jersey is white with a kinetic green print of miniature compass roses. Nike also revealed the training and fashion apparel collection for Portugal.

Jerseys

The home jersey has a deep red color from classic Portuguese jerseys with green v-neck styled collars, and a tonal light red sleek pattern on the sleeves.

The home jerseys also feature a golden touch with the swoosh and numbers in gold representing their first European Championship.

The full kit has red shorts and socks with a green band on the socks.

Portugual’s away jersey is in a fresh white with a kinetic green print of miniature compass roses across the front, an ode to the nation’s strong maritime and navigational heritage. The collar has the same style but in solid white, and the swoosh and typography in deep red.

Like the home, the change kit is mostly monochrome, with white shorts and socks and a deep red band on the socks.

The neck tape at the back of both jerseys has a deep red and green stripe, similar to the national flag.

Like the other National Teams suiting up with Nike in Russia, Portugal’s jerseys will feature Fast Fit Vaporknit, combining high performance materials with a speed-centric aesthetic.

Training & Fashion

The pre-match jersey is black and has a red and green stylized Portuguese cross across the front.

Portugal’s anthem and short zipper jackets have three color variants: deep red and black with gold accents and a gold FPF crest, white and green with deep red accents and black and green.

Portugal’s contemporary collection overall has an eclectic and vibrant blend, as deep red, light green and black combine.

“The collection is inspired by the success of two years ago,” says Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director. “That comes through in the home kit with this concept of modern royalty. From Luis Figo to Cristiano, Portugal have a number of iconic characters who have led and united the squad.”

The Nike Portuguese 2018 World Cup jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.