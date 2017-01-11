Portland Timbers Reveal 2017 Home Jersey

The first of the new adidas Major League Soccer jerseys for 2017 takes us to Portland, as the Timbers unveil their new primary jersey. The Rose City outfit are going with a high-quality Ponderosa Green and Ravens Gold scheme with a retro vibe, inspired by their 2004-05 third.

From the collar, Henley-style with two-button placket, the neck tape within reads “There’s a party in Portland — No one’s sleeping tonight.” The shoulders have gold three-stripes, leaving the sleeves clean for thin gold trim on the cuffs.

The upper back has interlocking axes, one gold, the other green with a gold outline over it.

Onto the chest, Portland’s simplified badge in monochrome gold has a silver star atop it, as the 2015 MLS Cup champion will have it for this coming season and next, part of MLS’ championship star system.

The jersey is genuinely Portland, with a flannel design woven at the front. The jocktag at the bottom left has the city flag of Portland.

Shirt sponsor Alaska Airlines is also in gold, and has and updated appearance.

The complete kit follows suit with rich green and gold colors on the shorts and socks.

