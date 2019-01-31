Portland Timbers Unveil 2019/20 Home Jersey

The Portland Timbers unveiled their new home soccer jersey by adidas for the 2019 and 2020 MLS seasons.

The subtle hooped jersey features hoops of Ponderosa Green and Green Night and white and Native Gold detailing. The shoulders and sleeves are a solid Ponderosa Green.

Ponderosa Green is used on the front side of the v-neck collar while the white/Native Gold detail is used on the back of the collar. This detail is carried over on the wide sleeve cuff.

In a shout out to the Timbers Army ‘Party in Portland’ chant, “We’ll Sing For You Timbers – ‘Til You Finish The Fight” is printed on the inside of the neck tape.

The Stand Together crossed-axe is on the back of the jersey under the collar.

The Timbers crest is included on the left chest, with the adidas Performance logo on the right chest. Club jersey sponsor, Alaska Airlines, logo is across the chest in gold.

The jersey will officially release on February 4.

