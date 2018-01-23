Portland Timbers 2018/19 Away Jersey Revealed

Proud and passionate, Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers is the latest of the adidas jersey reveals. The Rose City club have unveiled a fresh new white away strip for 2018, replacing their usual red.

An away jersey that has a vintage touch, this new white jersey features green applications with gold trim on the v-neck collar and on the sleeve cuffs. The jersey has a mesh striped pattern across the front. Green three-stripe trim are seen on the side panels.

The inner collar has chant lyrics from the Timbers Army: “We’ll sing for you Timbers – ‘Til you finish the fight” in white over green neck tape.

A green Timbers wordmark is placed under the collar on the back.

Green player names and numbers are placed at the back. The MLS logos on the sleeves are a monochrome white and green.

The full kit has white with green three-stripe trim on the shorts, and white socks with a green band on top with white three-stripe trim, and gold trim under the band. The dual axe logo is placed at the center.

The 2018 adidas Portland Timbers away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.