Poland 2018 World Cup Jerseys Revealed

Poland have revealed their 2018 World Cup home and away jerseys by Nike Soccer. The jerseys, with bold designs, celebrate the Eagles’ potent attack and the fervent support from their fans.



The new Poland home jersey features their trademark blue and red combo, presents a platinum diagonal chest pattern depicting the pride of the eagle cutting through the competition. The broken v neckline meets at the back with a breathable tape featuring the national eagle.



“The designs were inspired by the pride people take in the eagle, which is an important national symbol and the crest of the national team,” explains Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director. “In France two years ago, the story was about the rise of the eagle. For 2018, that eagle is now soaring. Poland is a team to be taken seriously and they have the mentality of fierce underdogs.”



The away jersey carries the same eagle-inspired design, using two shades of vibrant red instead of white.

“Poland has a great team at the moment with lots of very good players. We can play really well and have a lot of potential,” says star striker and team captain Robert Lewandowski.



Shop for Poland 2018 World Cup jerseys at World Soccer Shop.