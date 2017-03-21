Pick the Best USMNT Jersey of the last 25 Years

The month of March tends to make people a little stir crazy with old man winter doing his best to keep us cold but with spring making her presence felt. It is also the time of year for prediction brackets and World Soccer Shop has selected 16 of our favorite USMNT soccer jerseys of the last 25 years and need your help picking the best.

The 16 jerseys have been seeded and placed in 4 regionals – the Wynalda Regional, the McBride Regional, the Donovan Regional, and the Dempsey regional – each representing an undeniably era in the national team’s history. Read about each jersey and VOTE below!

Wynalda Regional

#1 Seed – 1994 USMNT Away Jersey vs #4 Seed – 1998 USMNT Home Jersey

The #1 seed in the Wynalda regional, the 1994 USMNT away jersey, is perhaps one of the most iconic – and infamous – U.S. kits of all-time. The adidas jersey was used during three group stage games at the 1994 FIFA World Cup and make a huge statement about American pride with its denim base and stars inspired by the U.S. flag. Eric Wynalda, the regional’s namesake, scored in the inaugural game versus Switzerland, the first ever WC match to be played indoors.

The Stars and Stripes had high expectations heading to the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France but disappointed on the field finishing last in Group F behind Germany, Yugoslavia, and Iran. The 1998 USMNT home jersey was a classic, however. It was the first USMNT World Cup provided by Nike. The white jersey featured a blue polo collar with red Kiwi style placket. This same blue/red detailing was continued with 1 narrow horizontal stripe across the upper chest and on the sleeve cuff. Steve Sampson’s side wore the jersey in their 1st and 3rd matches.

#2 Seed – 1994 USMNT Home Jersey vs #3 Seed – 2002 USMNT Home Jersey

With the U.S. hosting the 1994 FIFA World Cup the pressure was on to look good for a national audience and the team jerseys were designed to play off national pride. While the denim away kit featured the stars, the 1994 USMNT home jersey showcased the stripes. The jersey had wavy white and red vertical stripes with white sleeves and navy blue detailing. It was only worn in the Round of 16 game against Brazil, in which the USMNT held their ground until the 72nd minute, when Bebeto scored the game winner. The game is most remembered for Brazil’s Leonardo’s nasty elbow against Tab Ramos that earned the Brazilian a deserved straight red card. Wynalda replaced Ramos at halftime.

The 2002 USMNT home jersey brings back sweet memories and is arguably the most successful U.S. men’s World Cup jersey of all-time. The jersey was worn in the team’s improbably win over Portugal, one of the favorites that year, in the group stage and against Mexico in the Round of 16 during the 2002 FIFA World Cup in South Korea-Japan. The dream ended controversially at the hands of Germany (or more specifically Torsten Frings) in the quarterfinals. The white jersey was bolder than previous years. It featured a fold down collar with a red triangle insert but the magic was with the red and blue detailing on the sides of the jersey. The jersey made a bold statement much like the play of the U.S. team on the field.

McBride Regional

#1 Seed – 2006 USMNT Away Jersey vs #4 Seed – 2004 USMNT Away Jersey

The 2006 USMNT away jersey featured some classic elements. The solid blue jersey had a red/white vertical band across the chest with a break to allow for the player number on the front of the jersey. The jersey featured a white v-neck collar. It featured in the USMNT’s opening game against Czech Republic in Germany 2006 where a Man of the Match performance by Tomáš Rosický thwarted the Stars and Stripes hopes of making the elimination round.

The 2004 USMNT away jersey took a very modern approach. The navy jersey had red detailing piping around the front of the jersey with the white player number included inside a white circle on the front of the jersey. The collar was formed with white detailing within the structure of the jersey. The US team crest was shifted to the center of the jersey. Nike used this same template for all their top national teams at the time. The USMNT wore this jersey between 2004 and 2006 with a hard fought 2-1 defeat from England in 2005 as one of its most memorable games.

#2 Seed – 2006 USMNT Home Jersey vs #3 Seed – 2007 USMNT Copa Jersey

Brian McBride wore the 2006 USMNT home jersey during the 1-1 draw in the 2nd group match against Italy at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. During this match, McBride took a vicious elbow from Daniele De Rossi, leaving the U.S. forward covered in blood and providing one of the most iconic photos for the USMNT player. DeRossi was shown a red card for his efforts. The white jersey featured a white crew collar with a vertical red/navy stripe running down the left side of the jersey. The 2-color stripe served as the background for the USSF badge.

The USMNT featured as an invitee in the 2007 Copa América in Venezuela and released a special third kit for the occasion. The blue kit featured white pinstripes and a white v-neck collar. It was truly a jersey some fans loved and some fans hated. The jersey was used in the first game against Argentina, in which the U.S. fell by a 4-1 score that showcased the Argentinian offensive power. Defeats against Paraguay and Colombia saw the team knocked out of the tournament.

Donovan Regional

#1 Seed – 2012 USMNT Home ‘Waldo’ Jersey vs #4 Seed – 2009 USMNT Away Jersey

Launched in 2012, the USMNT home jersey was a memorable kit with its iconic red hoops, navy crew collar, and subtle tonal sash running from the right shoulder to the left waist. The jersey was a big departure from previous USNT home jerseys. Landon Donovan scored a hat-trick against Scotland in an impressive 5-1 victory that saw the U.S. debut the Where’s Waldo-like jersey in style.

If the 2012 ‘Waldo’ jersey was a slight departure from recent looks, the 2009 USMNT Away jersey was a huge jump into the unknown. The jersey broke from tradition and the colors of the U.S. flag with the primary color being ‘Charcoal’ or a graphite color. The jersey featured red on the back half of the crew collar and red/white/blue detailing on the sleeve cuff. The jersey looked great on the field, however, and Landon Donovan made fans forget that it was charcoal when he capitalized on a free-kick to secure a 3-2 victory against Honduras and clinch a berth in the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

#2 Seed – 2009 USMNT Home Jersey vs #3 Seed – 2010 USMNT Third Jersey

Donovan wore the 2009 USMNT home jersey when he reached his 100th cap with the National Team in a 0-0 friendly against Argentina. It was also featured in the 2009 Confederations Cup, where Donovan scored against both Italy and Brazil. The jersey had red horizontal pinstripes that separated white and grey/white bands. The jersey featured navy blue detailing on the modern v-neck collar and sleeve cuffs. The inside of the collar featured the Stars and Stripes as well as ‘Don’t tread on me!’ text. It was called by many pundits a ‘golf’ shirt for the casual look and wear but at the end of the day fans loved that about it.

Red has always been a fan-favorite for USMNT fans and it is hard to argue with a sash on a soccer jersey. The combination of the two elements on the 2010 USMNT Third jersey helps it rise to the top. The dark red jersey featured navy blue detailing on the sash running from the right shoulder to left waist as well as navy crew collar. A rattlesnake graphic was inside the neck and the acronym “DTOM” (Don’t Tread on Me) inscribed on the backside of the crest The sash allowed for the white player number to shift to the left chest underneath the USSF badge. It debuted versus Argentina in a 1-1 friendly.

Dempsey Regional

#1 Seed – 2013 USMNT Centennial Jersey vs #4 Seed – 2015 USMNT Away Jersey

100 years is a big deal, and Nike celebrated the U.S. Soccer Centennial with a special edition jersey inspired by the first kit worn by the USMNT against Sweden in 1916. The white jersey featured a bold US themed badge with 13 stripes and 13 stars representing the original colonies. The USSF badge temporarily moving to inside the collar. The v-neck collar and sleeve cuffs were wider than normal giving the jersey a more retro feel.

Bold is the right word to define the 2015 USMNT away jersey. The blue jersey has the feel of being in motion which is achieved through a gradient of varying shades of blue streaking across the jersey. The jersey is lighter at the top and becomes darker towards the waist line. The Red, White, and Blue wore this jersey in the memorable comeback against Netherlands on European soil, in which the USMNT put on an impressive display and won the match with two late goals.

#2 Seed – 2012 USMNT Away Jersey vs #3 Seed – 2014 USMNT Away ‘Bomb Pop’ Jersey

The 2012 USMNT away jersey pulled in 3 elements that pushed this jersey over the top. The navy jersey is bold but tamed some with the use of white sleeves. And the tonal sash across the front makes made the final statement. The collar pulls in the red from the flag as part of the red/white/blue design. And this look was worn in one of the national team’s biggest wins in team history when Dempsey scored the winning goal that settled the USMNT first ever victory against four-time world champions Italy, who had not lost in Genoa since 1924.

Admit it, you hated the 2014 USMNT Away Jersey when it first came out! The jersey was affectionately derided as the ‘bomb pop’ after the Popsicle but just as people came to love that classic summer treat they came to love the 2014 away jersey. The Blue/White/Red design with solid red back looked awkward on up-close inspection but transcended to another level once on the field. The jersey was launched for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, which saw a Dempsey-captained USMNT reach the round of 16 only to fall to Belgium in a memorable performance.

