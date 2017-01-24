Philadelphia Union Release 2017 Away Jersey

The Philadelphia Union have unveiled a new secondary jersey for 2017. The second new Major League Soccer jersey reveal of the year has DOOP looking dandy. Philly will have a mainly white with navy and golden clash jersey.

The jersey has a navy crew neck collar with additional v-neck inset at the front. The shoulders have golden adidas three-stripes applied, with navy taking up the sleeves and sides of the shirt.

Both sleeves have the MLS logo in Union colors.

The right sleeve has an additional gold Union wordmark imposed on the cuff.

The back of the jersey has the club’s motto, the Latin translation of Join, or Die, Jungite aut Perite, in navy under the collar. A mesh pattern also takes up the backside.

Back to the front, the chest has a navy monochrome version of the club’s badge imposed onto the left breast.

The lower left side of the jersey has the Gadsden Snake from the badge coiled up in navy. Bimbo retains its shirt sponsor status.

The 2017 adidas Philadelphia Union away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.