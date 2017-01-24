Philadelphia Union Release 2017 Away Jersey

by | January 24, 2017 | 0 comments

Philadelphia Union Release 2017 Away Jersey
FacebookTwitterRedditShare

The Philadelphia Union have unveiled a new secondary jersey for 2017. The second new Major League Soccer jersey reveal of the year has DOOP looking dandy. Philly will have a mainly white with navy and golden clash jersey.

UnionThreeStripes

The jersey has a navy crew neck collar with additional v-neck inset at the front. The shoulders have golden adidas three-stripes applied, with navy taking up the sleeves and sides of the shirt.

UnionLeftArm

Both sleeves have the MLS logo in Union colors.

UnionRightArm

The right sleeve has an additional gold Union wordmark imposed on the cuff.

UnionJungite

The back of the jersey has the club’s motto, the Latin translation of Join, or Die, Jungite aut Perite, in navy under the collar. A mesh pattern also takes up the backside.

UnionMonocrest

Back to the front, the chest has a navy monochrome version of the club’s badge imposed onto the left breast.

UnionSnakeStyle

The lower left side of the jersey has the Gadsden Snake from the badge coiled up in navy. Bimbo retains its shirt sponsor status.

The 2017 adidas Philadelphia Union away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.

Tags:

“World