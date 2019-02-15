Philadelphia Union Unveil 2019 Away Jersey

The Philadelphia Union 2019 away soccer jersey from adidas features new detailing to the club for their 10th season in Major League Soccer. The changes will make this jersey stand out from previous years jerseys.

The most noticeable new features are the Philadelphia skyline printed on the back of the jersey under the collar and above the player name. “JOIN, or DIE’ is printed on the inside of the collar.

A coiled snake logo is placed on the lower left hip of the jersey. The white jersey has a multi-tone navy graphic radiating from the snake logo with the streaks of navy spread across the front of the jersey.

The front-of-jersey Bimbo logo has also been tweaked. A navy and white logo replaces the brands traditional red, white, and blue logo.

A monochromatic Philadelphia Union club crest is over the left chest with the adidas Performance logo on the right chest.

A navy v-neck collar tops of the jersey with a navy sleeve cuff on the outside of each sleeve. The adidas 3-stripe detail is down each side of the jersey.

The jersey is also being referred to as the ‘2019 Inspired’ jersey because it was inspired by the fans. The jersey allows fans to select from 10 customizable back tags to include on their jersey. The designs were created by local influencers.

Back tags were created by athletes Zach and Julie Ertz and Jorge Alfaro, rapper Freeway, alternative rock group The Wonder Years, club Chief Tattoo Officer Bonedaddys Tattoo, Phang, and members from the club’s supporter group, the Sons of Ben.

Images courtesy of official Philadelphia Union website.