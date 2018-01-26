Philadelphia Union 2018/19 Home Jersey Unveiled

Change is the order of the day for the Philadelphia Union out of Major League Soccer. Chief among the changes are an updated team crest and logos, and a new 2018/19 primary kit from adidas that sees the removal of an established element exchanged for a new one.

A staple of Union shirts since their inaugural year in 2010, the golden vertical center stripe has been replaced with broken mesh hoops in a tonal navy shade. The club have dubbed the incoming jersey the “DOOP Hoops.” The shade of gold has also changed, with a brighter shade of metallic gold, with a shiny gradient look. The crest itself has had an update with less of the light blue, or Signal blue taken out of the center roundel for a less detailed, simpler appearance.

On the neck, the v-neck collar has an overlapped gold trim, with adidas’ trademark three-stripes on the shoulders.

Even the MLS logos on the sleeves reveal the updated lighter gold, with gold trim on the bottom of the sleeve cuffs.

The back is a gold-trimmed replica of Benjamin Franklin’s Join, or Die political cartoon from 1754. The snake, like in the original panel, is cut into eight pieces, depicting eight then British colonies and a region that would later form the 13 Colonies, and would become a symbol in the American Revolutionary War.

Another Revolutionary symbol, the Gadsden snake, is coiled up on the bottom left of the jersey as a jocktag in the new brighter gold. The shorts will also be dark navy with the bright new gold on the sides as three-stripe trim. Bimbo Bread returns as shirt sponsor.

The 2018/19 adidas Philadelphia Union home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.