Peter Nowak Named D.C. United Head Coach

Peter Nowak was named as the fourth head coach of D.C. United of Major League Soccer in 2004 on January 7. The first task of the former Polish international was to select then 14 year old, and soon to be highest paid MLS player, Freddy Adu at the MLS Super Draft and work with his development as well as returning the team to MLS summit.

And the former Chicago Fire player, who helped lead the Windy City side to MLS Cup title in the team’s inaugural season of 1998, was up to the task leading the Capitol city side to their fourth MLS Cup title and a ‘Return to Glory.’

Before joining Major League Soccer, Nowak played in German Bundesliga with 1860 Munich (1994-1997), Kaiserslautern (1994) and Dynamo Dresden (1993-1994). He played for teams in Switzerland, Turkey and his native Poland before heading to Germany.

Nowak made 24 appearances for the Polish national soccer team and was the Player of the year in 1996. He captained the team for three seasons and scored 3 goals while with the team.

