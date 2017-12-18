Peru 2018 World Cup Home Jersey Unveiled

The Peruvian Football Federation and Umbro have presented their new home jersey for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The design celebrates the history of the Peru national team and their rich culture. This will be the last Peru home jersey made by Umbro, as their deal expires after Russia 2018 and the FPF has signed a new contract with Ecuador-based Marathon Sports.

The jersey features the traditional design with a diagonal red stripe on white base, incorporating a golden trim on the stripe. Two gold lines can be seen on the shoulders, each of them with small double diamonds. The crew-neck collar adds some red detailing.

The FPF badge is placed over the heart, inside the stripe, while the Umbro logo sits on the right in red.

White shorts and socks with red and gold accents complete the new Peru home kit for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in which they’ll face France, Denmark and Australia.

