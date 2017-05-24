Paris Saint-Germain Launches 2017/18 Home Jersey

Paris Saint-Germain and their technical sponsor, Nike, revealed the club’s 2017/18 home jersey today. The new look celebrates the club’s history and their modern soul with a thin red stripe made of small chevrons running down the front of the jersey with a break for the Fly Emirates logo.

The crew neck includes a design inspired by the club’s traditional white and red stripe, while the sleeves combine red and blue to create a bold design. The PSG motto – ‘Ici C’est Paris’ (This is Paris) – appears on the inner neck, while ‘Paris’ is placed on the back of the collar.

The kit is completed by blue shorts and socks with white branding.

“The launch of the new Home jersey is always an important moment for a club,” striker Edinson Cavani told the PSG website. “The jersey is very important for the players and supporters because it showcases our identity, especially at the Parc des Princes, the historic home of Paris Saint-Germain. I can’t wait to wear this new jersey on the playing field, to keep writing Rouge et Bleu history and continue to fulfilling the club’s big ambitions next season.”

