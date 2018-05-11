Paris Saint-Germain 2018/19 Home Jersey Released

Nike has released the Paris Saint-Germain 2018/19 home jersey. The atmosphere of the Parc de Princes serves as the spark for PSG’s new strip.

Ligue 1’s runaway champions have retained their established blue and red colors, now displayed onto Nike’s Fast Fit Vaporknit jerseys. The sleeve patterns are a subdued tonal blue.

The back neck tape at the nape is in PSG’s traditional red and white center stripe, with a golden fleur-de-lis at the top.

At the center, the red and white stripe has been replaced by a red sound wave-like pattern, inspired by the lively and electric atmosphere at the Parc des Princes. Nike’s white swoosh is placed across the club crest on the chest.

Paris Saint-Germain’s full kit has blue shorts and socks with red and white stripe trim. Fly Emirates is the main sponsor, with QNB placed on the left sleeve.

The 2018/19 Nike Paris Saint-Germain home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.