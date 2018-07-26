Paris Saint-Germain 2018/19 Away Kit Revealed

Inspired by the historic victories of both the club and country, Nike revealed the 2018/19 away kit for Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 powerhouse looks to capitalize on the success of World Cup star Kylian Mbappe en route to an eighth national championship – their sixth since 2013.

The stone colored kit resembles the famed French monument, Arc de Triomphe. The arc was established in 1836 as a tribute to the victories of Napoleon. The Fly Emirates logo, in the final year of their 12-year partnership, appears across the chest in sharp black font. The Swoosh and PSG crest occupy opposing sides with a clean and golden finish.

“Anyone who has been to Paris will understand the beauty and power of its many monuments,” said Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director. “This kit can become synonymous with a triumphant era for PSG and the memories the current squad is creating.”

The neckline is connected by a single button, identiacal to the French national home jersey. On the back of the neckline, a flat black strip centers a golden Fleur-de-lis, a stylized petal that symbolizes the former royal arms of France. Matching stone colored shorts complete the kit with player numbers largely displayed on the right leg. As a part of the kit reveal, Kylian Mbappe has claimed the No. 7 jersey for the 2018/19 season.

