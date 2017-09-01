Paris Saint-Germain 2017/18 Third Jersey Unveiled

One of the top clubs in France’s Ligue 1 are back in black, as Nike and Paris Saint-Germain unveiled a dazzling new third jersey for the 2017/18 campaign.

PSG’s third jersey comes with a fanciful black camouflage pattern placed all over the jersey. The club badge has taken a monotone white, alongside the Nike swoosh. The shoulders and sleeves have a white stripe racing down the arms, broken up near the cuffs, and continuing through the cuffs.

The backside also has the camo pattern, and has a tonal black Paris wordmark at the bottom of the shirt.

The sides have tonal black trim as piping as it runs down the flanks.

The full kit comes in black with white Nike swooshes on the shorts and socks, a PSG monochrome white outline crest on the right leg of the shorts and a white Paris wordmark under the swooshes on the socks. Emirates Airlines returns as the main sponsor in white.

