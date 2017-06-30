Paris Saint-Germain 17/18 Away Jersey Released

Paris Saint-Germain have revealed their new 2017/18 away kit by Nike, introducing an all-yellow design that celebrates the legacy of Brazilian players.

Since the 1970s some of the most famous seleção players have joined the PSG ranks, with a total of 29 Brazilians passing through the Parc des Princes. Brazil is the second most represented nation (outside France, of course) in the club.

The strong yellow and blue palette featured on the jersey is a tribute to stars from the past like Ronaldinho and the warriors of today, Thiago Silva and Marquinhos. The club’s core identity is represented on the collar, which includes the PSG colors and name. Their official motto – ‘This Is Paris’ can be seen on the inner neck.

Aeroswift technology and a modern aesthetic that references the club’s heritage through color and detailing appear on the kit. The shirt’s engineered knit zones create a subtle geometric pattern that enhances fit for the athlete in motion. ‘Grandeur’ and ‘Passion’ are knitted onto the inner cuff of the sleeves.

The uniform is completed with yellow shorts and socks with blue detailing.

The Paris Saint-Germain 17/18 away jersey will be soon available at World Soccer Shop.