Panama Limited Edition 2017 Gold Cup Jersey Launched

New Balance Football has unveiled the limited edition third jersey that will be used by Panama in the upcoming 2017 Gold Cup. The blue kit completes the three national colors along with the red home and white away jerseys, looking to inspire players and fans alike ahead of the tournament.

The jersey features a v-neck collar with red wide stripes running over the shoulders and top back. White and blue alternate on the external cuffs and lower back. A dotted pattern is printed on the fabric. The FEPAFUT logo is placed over the heart, while the NB logo appears on the right in white.

The country’s name is featured on the back of the neck, while their national bird is embossed on the lower front.

