Panama 2018 World Cup Jerseys Unveiled

New Balance has unveiled the 2018 World Cup Panama home and away jerseys. Panama’s national bird the harpy eagle, the national anthem and Panama City’s skyline serve as the design inspiration for the new Los Canaleros’ kits.

Both of Panama’s jerseys feature NB DRY technology. The home jersey is in Panama’s classic red, with white trim on the wishbone-shaped collar. A tonal dark red chevron pattern fills the front of the jersey, inspired by Panama’s national bird and capital city’s skyline.

The shoulders have subtle white details, as the sleeves have a banded texture across the front. The inner collar on both jerseys have “Alcanzamos Por Fin La Victoria,” (We Finally Reached Victory) from the Panamanian national anthem written across the back neck.

The back of the jersey has a white Panama wordmark under the collar. The full home kit has red shorts and socks with blue trim and a blue band at the ankles.

Panama’s away jersey mirrors the design of the home, but is white with blue and red details. The shoulders and sleeves are blue, as is the trim on the collar. The chevron design across the front is also blue, with a red New Balance brand logo on the right breast across from the crest.

The small shoulder trim on the away is red, as the banded portion at the front of the sleeves are in a contrasting white.

The back of the jersey has a red Panama wordmark under the collar. Panama’s full away kit features white shorts and socks with blue trim.

The New Balance 2018 Panamanian home and away jerseys are available now at World Soccer Shop.