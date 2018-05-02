Our 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia Panini Starting Lineup

Last week, Soccer365 gave you a firsthand look at the brand new 2018 FIFA World Cup Sticker Album from Panini. This week, we are back with more!

Our team set out to create the ultimate starting line-up with our Panini stickers. The catch? We could only open 10 sticker packs (50 stickers in total). The result? Our lineup was loaded with talent.

Goalkeeper

Rui Patricio

The 30-year-old Portuguese goalkeeper who also plays for Sporting CP. He made his debut for Sporting at just 18-years-old.

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi

At just 19-years-old, this young defender from Morocco made his La Liga debut for Real Madrid last October.

Marcos Rojo

The experienced center back will be making his second World Cup appearance this summer in Russia. Rojo was the only Argentinian named in the Castrol Index Top 11 for the 2014 Brazil World Cup.

Pepe

The Besiktas center back from Portugal brings veteran leadership to our back line. With 91 international appearances, Pepe will be making the trip to his third World Cup this summer.

Jordi Alba

The Spanish left back and current Barcelona defender brings great speed to our lineup. Alba will be playing in his second World Cup with Spain and is hoping his nation can quickly forget their last World Cup blunder in Brazil

Midfield

Yannick Carrasco

Carrasco recently made the move to Dalian Yifang of the Chinese Super League. The 24-year-old will join Kevin De Bruyne in the midfield this summer on a loaded, and often overlooked, Belgium squad.

Nemanja Matic

Manchester United left footed midfielder from Serbia, Matic brings superb tactical awareness to the center of the field.

Hector Herrera

Current Porto midfielder, Herrera will be making his second World Cup tournament appearance. Herrera was part of the 2012 Gold Medal and 2015 Gold Cup winning teams for Mexico.

Forwards

Mo Salah

The ‘Egyptian King’ is on fire this year. Hoping to bring the Champions League trophy back to Liverpool this month, Salah certainly hopes that success transfers over to the World Cup.

Thomas Muller

Current Bayern Munich forward, Muller already has one World Cup title under his belt. If his German side wins the tournament again this year, they will be the first country to win back to back titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Anthony Martial

Current Manchester United forward will be fighting for a starting position on a loaded French side this summer.

Are you ready to start your collection?

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Panini Hard Cover Sticker Album is now available on World Soccer Shop to purchase.

Official 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Panini Stickers are also available in both a 50 Pack or 1 Pack on World Soccer Shop.

Who will you be collecting this summer? Let us know in the comments below.