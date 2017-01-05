Orlando Pirates Release 80th Anniversary Jersey

The Orlando Pirates released a special edition 80th anniversary jersey last month. The adidas jersey is Solar Lime with a tartan pattern in darker green on the front and black detailing around the crew collar, sleeve cuffs, and down the side of the jersey.

The colorway was first used in 1994 when the club won the first domestic title in the newly created league in a democratic South Africa.

The South African club was founded I 1937 and has become an ‘evergreen’ presence in South Africa.

“Orlando Pirates is not just a club steeped in great football history, but one that is entwined with the moral fabric of events that shaped the history of this great country,” Orlando Pirates Brand Activation Manager, Tokoloho Moeketsi said. “The green of 1994 signaled a rebirth of a country hurting from an oppressive legacy, and we hope with the 2017 green, we’ll bring supporters together as they push the team to scale those heights of league victory.”