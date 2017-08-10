Orlando Pirates 17/18 Home and Away Jersey Released

The Orlando Pirates 17/18 home and away soccer jerseys by adidas were released earlier this summer and mark a new trend with the shirts designed as much as a lifestyle product as on-field piece of equipment.

The black home jersey and white away jersey feature a unique placement for the adidas 3-stripes. The iconic mark is placed in large stripes running over the right shoulder. The adidas Performance logo is also uniquely placed at the base of the v-neck collar.

The otherwise solid color jersey features the club’s crest on the center chest above the Vodacom front-of-jersey sponsorship logo.

“This is more than just a Club, we are an institution that has stood many tests of time, and is still standing. When we look back over the past 80 years, we are exceedingly proud of what we have achieved, which transcends the four white lines of the field of play. Going into this new season, with a slick and new jersey that invokes memories of the past, we hope that this combination of the old school meeting the new will be part of the re-awakening of the still mighty Buccanneers.” Says Orlando Pirates Brand Activation Manager, Tokoloho Moeketsi.