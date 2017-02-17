Orlando City Unveils 2017 Home Jersey

New home, new shirt. Orlando City SC have unveiled a new home jersey for the 2017 MLS season, with a shout to the club’s transition to a new stadium. As the countdown to the league’s Opening Day continues, The Lions look prepared to reign in style.

Purple is paired with metallic gold for the new home kit. We begin with a full collar with buttons and a plaquet, giving a fashionable feel. The jersey’s body has a feathered design.

In a club first, Orlando’s home jersey will have gold three-stripe trim on the shoulders.

With club color versions of the MLS logos on each sleeve, the right sleeve has coordinates to Orlando City Stadium (28.5410645°, -081.3890350°), as the club sets to begin play this year at their own home.

The team’s crest has the lion’s head in a metallic gold finish.

The lion’s head is also used as the jocktag in white. Orlando Health returns as the shirt sponsor. The complete kit has purple shorts and socks with gold trim.

The 2017 adidas Orlando City SC home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.