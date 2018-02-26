Orlando City SC 2018/19 Away Jersey Revealed

The Lions of Orlando City SC have revealed their 2018/19 away jersey from adidas. The Major League Soccer club have dubbed this new clash jersey the “Origin White” jersey.

Orlando City’s secondary jersey comes in white with purple trim. The collar has an EQT style with purple trim at the top, as purple three-stripes occupy the shoulders. The sleeve cuffs are purple with white trim, as the MLS crests on the sleeves have a monochromatic purple trim.

Purple necktape on the jersey’s interior has 32805, the Zip Code where Orlando is located, in white text, with white crowns laced across.

The jersey itself has faint pinstripes spaced out across the front.

Orlando City SC’s crest on the left breast comes with a monochrome purple shield with a white lion replacing the usual golden lion inside.

The jocktag on the bottom left has a purple square with white trim separating the crest, a crown and est. 2010 all in white.

Orlando Health returns as shirt sponsor, and is updated as it focuses only on the text.

