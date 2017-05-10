Olympique Marseille Reveals 2017/18 Home, Away & Third Jerseys

Prominent Ligue 1 club Olympique Marseille are ringing in the new season with an unveiling of their 2017/18 jerseys courtesy of adidas. The incoming trio of jerseys are to be the last with the Three Stripes, with each having a clean appearance.

OM’s home jersey is in the traditional white with light OM Blue colors. The v-neck collar is white with the adidas 3-Stripes in light blue running on the top of the shoulders. Light blue is also used on the thick sleeve cuffs.

At the front of the jersey are tonal white stripes. The inner collar has a red and yellow striped shield, a symbol for the historical region of Provence, where Marseille is placed and is the region’s largest city.

White socks and shorts with the sky blue detailing complete the kit.

The away jersey is a light blue with a crew collar. The front has very faint blue horizontal stripes. The white adidas 3-Stripes run down the side of the jersey.

The shorts are royal blue and continue the white 3-Stripes running down the side. The socks are sky blue with royal blue topstripe and white vertical stripes on the top.

A classy purple look is Marseille’s third jersey this season. The collar is a vintage standard polo style with a three button plaquet. On the chest is a monochrome white version of their classic crest, and white stripes down the sides.

Purple shorts and socks with white details finishes off this stylish kit.