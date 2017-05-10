Olympique Lyonnais Reveals 2017/18 Home & Away Jerseys

adidas and French Ligue 1 side Lyon have teamed up once again to deliver two new jerseys for the 2017/18 season. Les Gones (The Kids) are going to be looking alright with the latest pair of shirts from the German based brand.

Lyon’s home jersey retains the classic red and blue band, this time displayed horizontally over white. The collar is a vintage v-neck style, with touches of light silver present on the three-stripes on the shoulders and on the cuffs. The adidas logo on the chest across from Lyon’s crest is red, with the horizontal band giving shirt sponsor Hyundai bigger spacing than usual to fit in the middle of each color within the band.

OL’s clash jersey is navy with red and white details. At the neck, there’s a round crew collar, and the three-stripes swapped from the shoulders to the sides, in white. The jersey’s main design features a gradient stripe pattern in red that ends at the center of the shirt. Hyundai is presented more well-spaced here than on the home jersey.

