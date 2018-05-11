Olympique Lyon 2018/19 Home And Away Jerseys Revealed

Olympique Lyonnais and adidas have revealed the club’s 2018/19 home and away jerseys. OL will debut the home jersey on May 19 against OGC Nice.

The club’s classic white red and blue is displayed uniquely with adidas’ Regista 18 template for their new home jersey. A white v-neck collar contrasts with the red shoulder yoke and blue outline trim. The inner collar has the club’s motto “Nous sommes Olympique Lyonnais” (We are Olympique Lyonnais) in white text over red.

Blue adidas three-stripes are seen on the sides, and continues down to the hem. The full kit has white shorts with blue stripes and a red hem stripe with blue trim and white socks with a red topstripe and blue stripe.

OL’s away jersey is blue with bright red trim and in an entirely different template. A blue Mandarin-style collar comes with red trim and single button placket. Matching red trim appears on the sleeve cuffs.

A geometric pattern is seen in front of the the clash jersey, as the club refers to the diamond-shaped roof of the new Stade Groupama. Red three-stripe trim are on the sides. Blue shorts and socks paired with red trim complete the kit. Hyundai returns as shirt sponsor.

The Olympique Lyonnais adidas 2018/19 home and away jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.