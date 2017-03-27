Olympique de Marseille Sign ‘Long-Term’ Partnership with Puma

Olympique de Marseille signed a ‘long-term partnership’ with Puma that is rumored to be the biggest commercial deal at $16.3 million per season in the club’s history. Puma replaces adidas as the Ligue 1’s technical sponsor providing the club’s jerseys, training gear, and leisure wear starting July 1, 2018.

“OM will be the most important sports club for Puma in France and we have been very impressed by the will of its managers to actively support us on an international scale. It is a tremendous show of confidence for our ‘OM Champion Project’. This contract will provide us significant annual incomes required to allow us to achieve our sports objectives. It is the most important commercial contract in the history of the club,” the club’s chief executive officer Jacques-Henri Eyraud said at the announcement.

Bjoern Gulden, chief executive officer for Puma, said : "We are very proud to become the partner of Olympique De Marseille. The club has a great tradition, great attitude, they play a fast and fun style of football, they have the best fans and the new owners have great ambitions and plans for the future.

The announcement confirmed rumors that the decades long partnership with adidas was not going to be renewed. The German apparel manufacturer and French club could not agree on the value of the club apparel.