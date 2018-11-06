Official 2019 MLS Match Ball Unveiled

The official 2019 MLS match ball, the Nativo Questra, by adidas was unveiled today in New York. The design will immediately catch the eye of fans with its updated look from recent MLS match balls and with the skin detailing reminiscent of the look of the official match ball of the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Red and Blue panels are printed with a galaxy graphic and has a metallic prism effect. The red and blue stand out with contrasting white panels interspersed.

The design was selected in 1994 to pay tribute to the 25th anniversary of the 1969 Apollo 11 mission to the moon and now marks the golden anniversary of that achievement.

The new ball features similar thermal bonding technology and panel shapes used in the popular 2018 FIFA World Cup Telstar ball.

The 2019 MLS Nativo Questra will debut on-field for during the MLS adidas Player Combine from January 3-9, 2019 and then turn heads at the MLS SuperDraft in Chicago on January 11. The ball will be used in pre-season games and during the MLS season.

