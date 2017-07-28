Ocean Storm NEMEZIZ Boots Unveiled by adidas

adidas Soccer launched the Ocean Storm colorway for the NEMEZIZ boot silo today. The striking two-tone navy blue & turquoise colorway will be worn on-pitch by the likes of Leo Messi, Roberto Firmino, Renato Sanches and Julian Draxler.

The NEMEZIZ 17+ 360 Agility cleats were designed with the art of taping in mind, a practice that has been in sports since ancient times. The Agilitybandage and Torsiontapes technology deliver security and comfort, locking the foot and enhancing fit. The ankle is secured by a dual-lock collar, enabling explosive change of direction.

The Torsionframe outsole features a lightweight construction and Torsionribs to provide better support. The Agilityknit 2.0 interlocking yarn structure is designed to deliver soft touch and feel.

The Ocean Storm NEMEZIZ is also available in both Cage and Street variants. Both of them also feature the same colorway and tech as the on-field cleat, giving the most agile players the ultimate tools to support their agility in the cage and on the street.

Shop for the Ocean Storm NEMEZIZ soccer cleatss at World Soccer Shop.