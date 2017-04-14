NWSL 2017 Jerseys and Jersey Sponsors

The 10-team National Women’s Soccer League kicks off on April 15. The 2017 NWSL season features a 24 game schedule for each team with the top 4 teams from the regular season qualifying for the playoffs. Nike is the technical sponsor for all 10 clubs. Soccer365 looks at the new jerseys that will be on the field in 2017.

The only ‘new’ team to the league is the North Carolina Courage. The Courage is not an expansion side, however. The club was formed when a new ownership group bought Western York Flash, the NWSL 2016 champions, and relocated them to Cary, North Carolina.

In addition to relocating, the club introduced a new crest and team colors. These along with the Courage’s 2017 home and away jerseys were released in January.

The home jersey is Atlantic Blue jersey with a gold v-neck collar. The Courage crest sits over the heart and Nike swoosh in gold over the right chest. The names and numbers are also in gold.

The Courage’s away jerseys are white with light horizontal stripes across the jersey. The stripes are of different width and subtle enough they fade into the jersey. The club badge in Atlantic blue/red/gold really stand out of the jersey.

The Courage announced Blue Cross Blue Shield as the primary jersey sponsor in March. Continental Tire is a secondary jersey sponsor with their logo placed on the back of the jersey under the player number.

The Chicago Red Stars took a new approach in designing their 2017 secondary jersey, called the Chicago Jersey. The club asked 11 players to work with 11 designers from Annex creatives to come up with the distinctive look.

It stayed true to tradition using the Chicago flag for inspiration but includes a modern touch. The white jersey has a subtle v-neck collar and features the 4 red stars of Chicago running across the chest. The upper half of the jersey is solid white while sky blue vertical stripes run from the red stars to the bottom of the jersey. The stripes are faded at the top and becomes darker as the get closer to the bottom of the kit.

“I love the jerseys this year,” said Red Stars midfielder Sofia Huerta. “The kit represents Chicago perfectly and that was our whole intention of the new logo. It’s simple and classic.”

The Orlando Pride’s jersey is 2-tone purple with a dark purple body and lighter sleeves. The hybrid v-neck collar features a dark purple detailing over the shoulders and on the back to help the collar stand out. Orlando Health is the club sponsor.

The Portland Thorns unveiled their 2017 home jersey on April 12. The red jersey has a hybrid v-neck collar with the back half in red and white. The sleeves have black and white pinstripes with a narrow repeat in the design that make the sleeves look gray. A wide black stripe runs down the side of the jersey.

The jersey features a special 5th anniversary logo on the lower right side of the jersey celebrating the club’s 5 years. Providence Health & Services logo, the Thorns jersey sponsor since the inaugural season, is across the chest in white. The club badge is over the heart while the Nike swoosh is in white over the right chest. The NWSL badge is on the left sleeve and the Lifetime logo on the right sleeve.

“Our partnership with Microsoft represents more than a just logo on the kit front,” Reign FC vice president of partnerships Kaylynn Kelley told thebold.net at the release event. “It’s an alignment of values and the belief that Microsoft technologies can empower our organization towards better results on the pitch and a deeper connection with our community.”

The Seattle Reign unveiled their 2017 home and away jerseys and announced they have renewed their partnership with Microsoft through 2018 at an event on April 11. The 2017 away jersey is once again bright yellow and features a hybrid v-neck collar with yellow front and black at the back. The raglan sleeves have a green hue created by yellow and green pinstripes with a narrow repeat in the design.

The home jersey is the same from last season. The solid blue jersey features a crew collar. The blue fades into black at to create the sleeve cuff. This similar effect is used on the shorts. A wide black stripe runs down the side of the jersey.

Sky Blue FC unveiled their 2017 home jersey on April 12. The sky blue jersey features thin black stripes on the body of the jersey. The stripes become wider as they work down the front of the jersey creating a gradient effect. The sleeves and v-neck collar are solid sky blue. A black stripe runs down the side of the jersey.

ICYMI: new year, new kit, it’s lit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LICuNBmfG4 — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) April 12, 2017

The Washington Spirit unveiled their 2017 home jersey on April 12. The red jersey features a white v-neck collar and white shoulders. The jersey appears to be in continuous motion an effect created by the use of various shades of darker red streaking vertically around the jersey.

@julie_king8 @abbyys44 @rosiewhite showing off our 2017 jerseys! #4BOS A post shared by Boston Breakers (@bostonbreakers) on Apr 8, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

The Boston Breakers have similar designs to 2016. The home jersey is dark blue with light blue stripes that fade to white as they go down the jersey. The away jersey is solid white with a blue v-neck collar. Steward Health Care System is in the final year of a 3-year front-of-jersey sponsorship deal.

FC Kansas City has not released a new jersey for 2017 and no date for an official release has been set. The Houston Dash are using the same home jersey from 2016.

2017 NWSL jerseys are available through the club stores.