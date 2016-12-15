Not Top 10: The Worst Kits of 2016

We already selected the best jerseys of 2016 and now it’s time to take a look at the jerseys that came up well short of that honor. From bad applied concepts to horrendous designs, here are the not top 10 jerseys of the year.



10. Real Madrid third jersey

This isn’t a bad looking jersey, we really like it, but the concept behind the weird sleeves is kinda hard to guess. The graphic was meant to represent Plaza de Cibeles, where Real Madrid and their fans gather to celebrate every time the club gets a new trophy.

9. Manchester City away jersey

Manchester City fans are not very fond of this jersey, mostly because of the color combination. Let’s be honest: burgundy, black and yellow is not the best thing you could give to the Citizens, and more with English fans being so conservative.

8. England home jersey

Speaking of English fans, they don’t quite like the new strip for their National Team. They claim it’s too similar to another team’s (we’re not looking at our beloved USMNT), and it didn’t help that it was worn in their jaw-dropping defeat against Iceland during UEFA Euro 2016.

7. Inter Milan third jersey

We had to talk about this one sooner or later. It is well-known as the ‘Sprite-Can-Kit’ thanks to a viral joke comparing it with the soda colors and style. The resemblance is really hard to un-see.

6. Porto third jersey

This kit is difficult to understand. Those small blue panels coming from the sides look like a designer mistake. The zigzagging lines do not help at all, and make it look like some kind of abstract painting.

5. Bourdeaux third jersey

This may be a classic case of ‘love it or hate it’. It’s not horrible at all, but it kinda looks like a tourist t-shirt bought in a random Bourdeaux gift shop.

4. Malaga home jersey

This one just feels weird and not Malaga at all. This picture shows its main problem: it looks like two different shirts were put together for no reason.

3. Freiburg home jersey

Hummel usually creates nice kits, but not this time. This Freiburg jersey is troublesome, broad crooked stripes interrupted by a dissonant (and unreadable) sponsor. Just look at the expression of the guy on the right.

2. Deportivo Palencia muscle kit

This is where things get ugly. Inspired by the phrase “dejar la piel en la cancha” (leave your skin on the field), this bizzarre and unnerving jersey had it’s place on this post secured from the very beginning.

1. C.D. Guijuelo special jersey

What can possibly be worse than a muscle kit? Here is your answer. This club became famous last year thanks to their ham-themed jersey, and a few weeks ago they decided to combine it with Atlético de Madrid’s jersey ahead of their Copa del Rey match. This is the big no-no of 2016.

What do you think about these jerseys? Which others deserved a place in this ranking? Sound off below!