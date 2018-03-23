Norway 2018 Home And Away Jerseys Revealed

The 2018 Norway home and away soccer jerseys by Nike were revealed today. The designs have a 90’s retro look and have ice hockey and cross-country skiing influences on the home and away jerseys respectively.

Martin Ødegaard, Josh King and a new generation of Norwegian footballers will debut the home jersey today.

The home jersey features a deep red body with navy sleeves and a white collar in the new Nike style. The back neck stripe is a solid deep red.

A navy swoosh is placed on the right breast, parallel to the current NFF logo on the left breast.

The full kit is a tricolor look for Norway, with solid white shorts and navy socks.

The away jersey has a navy and deep red striped pattern on the upper chest over a white body, inspired by Norway’s premier winter sports: ice hockey and cross-country skiing. A white swoosh on the crest sits across from the NFF logo.

The full kit has navy shorts and white socks.

The goalkeeper jersey is a dual-toned yellow with green details on the sleeves. The full kit features yellow shorts and socks with black trim on the socks.

The 2018 Nike Norway home and away jerseys will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.