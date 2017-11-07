Northern Ireland Home Jersey Unveiled

Northern Ireland and adidas Soccer have unveiled their new 2018 home jersey, which will debut in the decisive World Cup Qualifiers play-off against Switzerland on November 9th and 12th. The new shirt is inspired by the kit worn during the 1982 FIFA World Cup in Spain.







The jersey features a v-cut neck with white slopes; embossed pinstripes adorn the body. White cuffs appear on the sleeves, while the adidas three stripes are positioned on the sides. The Northern Ireland FA logo is featured on the top of the back.

The full kit has white shorts and green socks.







