Nike x EA Sports Hypervenom 3 Revealed

Nike and EA Sports revealed today a special edition Hypervenom 3 that will debut in FIFA 18, following their last year success with the release of a Mercurial collab. The new Nike x EA Sports Hypervenom 3 boots will be added to the game on September 21st, and will hit the shelves on the 25th.







The eye-catching boots feature a graphic treatment on the upper inspired by the Real Player Motion Technology, which debuts in this year’s EA FIFA edition to accurately represent player movement for the world’s biggest stars, such as Cristiano Ronaldo.







Reflective branding appears on the sides and heel, with the iconic EA Sports power bar making an appearance on the back as well. An iridescent soleplate shines under the floodlights.







Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi and Paris Saint Germain’s Edison Cavani will be the only pro players to wear the Nike x EA Sports Hypervenom 3 on pitch.







The Nike x EA Sports Hypervenom 3 will be available in limited numbers on September 25th at World Soccer Shop.